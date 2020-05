DES MOINES, Iowa -- Protesters and police clashed for a second straight night in downtown Des Moines on Saturday.

The night began when protesters gathered outside the Des Moines police headquarters in the evening. From there, hundreds of protesters started marching west into downtown around 8:30 p.m. The marchers stopped at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park around 9 p.m., then turned around and started heading back east.