Gaps in Achievement, Access to Technology Along Racial Lines in Iowa

Iowa — By nearly every metric, minority students in Iowa schools are succeeding at lower rates than their white classmates. From reading scores in elementary school to graduation rates in high school, students of color are disproportionately being left behind. That includes college entrance exams and college admissions, as well. Dan Winters and Jodi Long walk us through the numbers and tell us how Iowa College Aid is trying to help.

Another barrier to an equal education is the unequal access to technology among persons of color. WHO 13’s Justin Surrency shows how wide the gap is when it comes to basic internet and computer access for persons of color and how that gap is being closed.