GameStop Stock Soars, Amateur Investors Get Rich

AMES, Iowa — This week GameStop stock shares soared as retail investors from an online Reddit forum banded together to keep the business alive as many hedge funds bet on it failing.

“GameStop’s kind of in a tough spot where malls have seen less traffic and fewer people are coming in to buy physical games there’s more things being done digitally, and downloads and playing online and things like that,” Iowa State University Assistant Professor of Finance Tyler Jensen said.

Jensen said that’s why Wall Street hedge funds were making bets that the future of GameStop was dwindling.

But then, retail investors from an online Reddit forum, created what Jensen called a perfect storm by pouring money into GameStop.

“And so those short-sellers jumped in and they met some, some resistance from the other side people that were interested in GameStop sticking around and interested in helping the future of GameStop and when those two things collided, the pressure shot the price skyward,” Jensen said.

This made GameStop investor’s pockets a little deeper, including Brandon Hall from Cedar Rapids Iowa who made $250.

Halls said he got GameStop stock in 2019 for free when signing up for the Robinhood investing app but at the time the price was around $2 a share.

Robinhood is one of the several stock trading apps which placed new restrictions on trades involving GameStop on Thursday morning. Jensen said this is rare, but it does happen.

“Even in the spring, there were cases where certain securities even the entire stock market paused for a time well, new really dramatic news about the beginning of the COVID pandemic was starting. And so, I think there are these cases where it’s just wise to take a pause, figure things out, rather than having a lot of money lost or games in both directions likely,” Jensen said.

Hall said he was very surprised and happy that he was making money and glad he held on to it.

Jensen said we need a little more information to figure out how this is all going to shake out.

“As some of these pauses go away, and trading is open backed up across all these platforms, I think you will see stock prices decline, again, but it’s just a matter of how fast, and when that really takes place, because right now it’s, it’s a very, very volatile very speculative market,” Jensen said.

Jensen tells his students when looking at stocks you’re looking for fundamental drivers of value; are they selling a product or service that people want? And are they able to generate cash flow for their investors?