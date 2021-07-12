‘Future’ mural unveiled in Des Moines in honor of Barry Griswell

DES MOINES, IOWA — A giant new mural celebrates the life of a giant of a man in Des Moines. On Friday, July 9th, the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines unveiled ‘Future’ at the Evelyn K. Davis Center. The mural is dedicated to life and lifetime of service of the group’s former leader, Barry Griswell.

Griswell passed away at the age of 71 in June 2020. Griswell was the former CEO of Principal Financial Group who became a well-known philanthropist after his retirement, including five years leading the Community Foundation. One of the projects he spearheaded was the creation of the Evelyn K. Davis Center itself.

At the dedication of the mural, the Community Foundation’s new leader said the work of art is a fitting celebration of Griswell, who stood 6′ 10″ and had a personality and heart that were even bigger. “The size and scale of this mural that stands before us is a fitting tribute to Barry as he was truly larger than life in every sense of the word,” said Kristi Knous, President of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, “He challenged us to dream big, seek transformational change and – above all – engage with our neighbors and listen, learn, and encourage collaboration.”

The mural was created by local artist Jill Wells. You can see the mural on the north side of the Evelyn K. Davis Center on 7th Street in Des Moines.