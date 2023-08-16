DES MOINES, Iowa — Earlier this month the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment voted to allow the family and child welfare non-profit Ellipsis to renovate an office building into a group home for adolescent girls.

Some neighbors that would be sharing a backyard with the group home voiced concerns at the council meeting.

Chris Koepplin, the CEO of Ellipsis, said that although some neighbors are concerned they are supportive of the work that Ellipsis does.

“We can relate, I raised children so I can totally understand something new coming into my backyard makes me a little anxious and so I do think it’s a matter of sharing information, getting to know each other. I picture our girls actually being really excited to have neighbors that care about them and I would say that’s the one thing that the neighbors had been clear about our mission is important to them,” Koepplin said.

Ellipsis still needs to secure more funding to finish the renovation of the office building and expects to finish by the end of next year.