Funeral, visitation planned for Poweshiek County boy found dead after four-month search

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The 11-year-old Montezuma boy found dead after a monthslong search will be laid to rest this weekend.

Xavior Harrelson’s visitation will take place 4 p.m. Friday evening at Journey Church in Marshalltown. His funeral will be held 10 a.m. Saturday morning at the same church, after which he will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown.

Harrelson was reported missing from his Montezuma home May 27. People in and around Poweshiek County spent the following four months searching for him, holding prayer vigils in his honor, and raising more than $30,000 for a reward fund.

Harrelson’s remains were found Sep. 30 in a field three miles from the home where he was last seen.

The family is requesting mourners refrain from taking pictures or video at the services.

Mollie’s Movement, an organization which helped raise awareness for Xavior’s disappearance, is raising money for the family to cover funeral costs with shirts and stickers.