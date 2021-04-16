Funeral Service Friday for Slain Iowa State Trooper Sgt. Jim Smith

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Funeral services will take place Friday morning for a fallen Iowa State Trooper.

Sgt. Jim Smith was a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol who was killed in the line of duty during a standoff in Grundy Center last week.

A public visitation took place Thursday night in his hometown of Independence.

Funeral services are being held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Independence Community High School. WHO 13 will stream the service online at www.WHO13.com.

Flags in Iowa have been ordered to be flown at half-staff by Gov. Kim Reynolds to honor Sgt. Smith.