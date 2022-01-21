Funeral held for Prairie City Police Chief Michael German

URBANDALE, Iowa — A funeral was held for Prairie City’s police chief who died from COVID-19 complications last week.

Chief Michael German passed away on Jan. 13 at age 52. A 21-gun salute concluded his funeral at the New Hope Assembly of God church in Urbandale on Friday.

German began his law enforcement career in 1990 as a reserve officer with the Altoona Police Department. He had been with the Prairie City Police Department since 2014. His death is being considered a Line of Duty death.

“Chief German was a dedicated servant leader in the Prairie City community and beyond,” Acting Police Chief Matt Davenport said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed.”

German was married and had four children and five grandchildren. An account to benefit German’s family was set up at Great Western Bank in Prairie City.