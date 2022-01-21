Funeral held for Prairie City Police Chief Michael German

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

URBANDALE, Iowa — A funeral was held for Prairie City’s police chief who died from COVID-19 complications last week.

Chief Michael German passed away on Jan. 13 at age 52. A 21-gun salute concluded his funeral at the New Hope Assembly of God church in Urbandale on Friday.

German began his law enforcement career in 1990 as a reserve officer with the Altoona Police Department. He had been with the Prairie City Police Department since 2014. His death is being considered a Line of Duty death.

“Chief German was a dedicated servant leader in the Prairie City community and beyond,” Acting Police Chief Matt Davenport said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed.”

German was married and had four children and five grandchildren. An account to benefit German’s family was set up at Great Western Bank in Prairie City.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News