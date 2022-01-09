Funeral held for Des Moines father of 5 killed in crash

URBANDALE, Iowa — Five Des Moines children who lost both their parents just months apart attended their father’s funeral on Saturday.

Family, friends and neighbors sang songs of worship as they gathered to say a final goodbye to 30-year-old Bazirake Kayira, who was killed in a single-vehicle accident on an icy road in Marshall County on New Year’s Eve. His death comes four months after his wife, Zabayo Bigirimana, died while giving birth to a baby girl.

The service for Kayira was held at Shalom Covenant Church in Urbandale. The church’s pastor, Eugene Kiruhura, is leading the efforts to care for the entire family. He started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $327,000. The pastor says some of that money was used to cover the costs of the funeral.

“We are very, very grateful and thankful to the community who care, who donate their time, their money, their prayer. There are people that have been sending prayer from around the world because of these kids,” said Kiruhura.

The pastor says a local car dealership recently donated a van to the family. He says the money raised from the GoFundMe will go toward buying a home and keeping all five children together with their grandparents. Their grandparents immigrated to the U.S. themselves just a few years ago, don’t speak English and don’t have financial means.