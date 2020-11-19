Funds Available to Help Iowans Facing Eviction, Utility Shutoffs Due to Pandemic

IOWA — Even as more COVID-19 stimulus funding is still stalled in Congress, Gov. Kim Reynolds has allocated funds to help renters and homeowners in Iowa who are facing eviction.

The Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program has accumulated a total of $37. 4 million with approximately $8 million available.

To be eligible, you have to have proof that you lost your job as a result of the pandemic, and the household income may not exceed 80-percent median income defined by county and household size.

The deadline to apply for that as well as utility assistance through the Iowa Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program is December 4th.