DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council has signed off on the first step of repairing the Birdland Levee.

The levee protecting downtown Des Moines failed during the flood of 1993 and again in 2008. It was rebuilt in 2011 but tests show water from the Des Moines River is seeping underneath and coming out on the other side.

Monday night, the city council approved spending $223,000 for the design work on the repairs.

Completing the repairs could cost the city an additional $4 million.