Fundraising Underway for Ronald McDonald House at MercyOne in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – A fundraising effort is underway for the Ronald McDonald House at MercyOne Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

The Ronald McDonald House at MercyOne opened in January. The unit, located on the fourth floor of the hospital, includes 14 bedroom suites that sleeps up to five people. It also includes a full-size kitchen and dining room, laundry room, play room, lactation room and respite room.

Families with children age 21 and younger who are receiving treatment at MercyOne Children’s Hospital are welcome to stay at the Ronald McDonald House after being referred by a medical provider or social worker.

Fundraising is needed so the nonprofit can keep providing care and resources for families with sick children. To donate to the Ronald McDonald House at MercyOne in Des Moines, visit its website.