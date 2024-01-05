PERRY, Iowa — Officials announced on Friday that a fund for the victims of the deadly Perry High School shooting has been created.

Early Thursday morning multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting at the Perry High School where multiple people had been shot – including 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff, a 6th grade student, who later died from his injuries.

During a news conference Friday afternoon Perry school and city officials said those wanting to make monetary donations to help the victims in the shooting can do so at the Raccoon Valley Bank in Perry, where a fund was created under the Perry Community School District.

For those who would like to make other kinds of donations can reach out to Joyce Scott via email: joyce.scott@g.perry.k12.ia.us.