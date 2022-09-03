DES MOINES, Iowa — Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end to the summer for a lot of people. Here is a list of things you can do across the metro to enjoy the summer rays one last time.

Watch a joust tournament or enjoy some Highland games at the Sleepy Hollow Renaissance Faire. The faire will be open Saturday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Tickets start at 19 dollars.

Pay tribute to Whitney Houston and Hollywood at Des Moines’ Water Works Park. Saturday enjoy the vocals of Broadway star Rashidra Scott and the Des Moines Symphony as they pay tribute to Whitney Houston. On Sunday the Des Moines Symphony will be performing scores from Hollywood classics like the Wizard of Oz and Star Wars. Both shows start at 7: 30 p.m. and are free to attend.

Watch the Des Moines Labor Day parade Monday morning. Parade festivities will go from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The parade will start at 11 a.m. and will begin at the Iowa State Capitol and end at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Celebrate the last weekend of the summer at Adventureland Bay with award-winning artist Sean Kingston. Kingston will perform at the waterpark Monday at 4:30 p.m. Monday is the last day the waterpark will be open for the season.

Don’t miss WHO 13’s very own RV TV on Monday at the Outlets of Des Moines to kick off the rivalry game between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones. There will be games, food, a beverage garden, prizes, live music and more. RV TV will be there from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.