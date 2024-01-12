DES MOINES, Iowa — Blizzard conditions are making it difficult to get around the Des Moines metro on the roads, but that didn’t stop one woman from having some fun in the snow.

WHO 13’s Griffin Wright found Katy Muelhaupt enjoying the wintry weather on cross-country skis. She was delighted to be out in the weather, skiing along Grand Avenue Friday morning.

Muelhaupt said it was “perfect weather” to get some skiing in while she took a break from work.

Muelhaupt made sure she was visible and was decked out in brightly-colored gear and also wore a helmet for safety.