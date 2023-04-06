MISSOURI — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Oskaloosa late Tuesday night has been taken into custody.

Gavin Jones

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday morning that 22-year-old Gavin Jones was taken into custody in Missouri. No other details about his arrest were released.

Jones was being sought in connection to an incident in the 700 block of D Avenue West. Officers with the Oskaloosa Police Department were dispatched to the area on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment. His name and condition have not been released.

Wednesday afternoon DPS asked for the public’s help to locate Jones on a charge of willful injury-causing serious injury. At that time, officials said he was considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators have not released specific details about the shooting but said it appeared to be an isolated incident.