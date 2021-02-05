Fugitive Teen Wanted in Fatal Wisconsin Mall Shooting Arrested in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A teen fugitive was taken into custody in Iowa Thursday in connection to a fatal mall shooting in Wisconsin.

U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Dezman Ellis at a home in Des Moines Thursday afternoon. He faces first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless endangerment charges.

Investigators say Ellis shot 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto and another person at a food court inside the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Wisconsin on Sunday. Frausto died from his injuries and the other victim was treated and released for injuries sustained in the shooting.

The Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force assisted U.S. Marshals in the case.