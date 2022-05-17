APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — David Boley is in custody tonight in Appanoose County, three days after he allegedly assaulted a deputy sheriff and sparked a manhunt.

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office reports that Boley was arrested at 3:50 pm on Tuesday at his wife’s home in Centerville. She is now facing criminal charges as well.

Authorities say David Boley assaulted Deputy Gary Buckallew as the officer was responding to a report of a suspicious person on Saturday. A manhunt was immediately launched around the town of Iconium. Despite at least one positive sighting, Boley managed to evade officers for three days.

However, on Tuesday officers served a search warrant at the home of Cristina Boley in Centerville and found David Boley at the residence. Mr. Boley is facing a long list of charges including:

  • Drug distribution to a minor
  • Assault cause bodily injury
  • Sexual Abuse, 2nd Degree
  • Child Endangerment
  • Assault causing serious injury
  • Disarming a peace officer
  • Theft
  • Burglary
  • Possession of methamphetamine.

Cristina Boley will be charged Child Endangerment and Aiding and Abetting Burglary.