APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — David Boley is in custody tonight in Appanoose County, three days after he allegedly assaulted a deputy sheriff and sparked a manhunt.

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office reports that Boley was arrested at 3:50 pm on Tuesday at his wife’s home in Centerville. She is now facing criminal charges as well.

Authorities say David Boley assaulted Deputy Gary Buckallew as the officer was responding to a report of a suspicious person on Saturday. A manhunt was immediately launched around the town of Iconium. Despite at least one positive sighting, Boley managed to evade officers for three days.

However, on Tuesday officers served a search warrant at the home of Cristina Boley in Centerville and found David Boley at the residence. Mr. Boley is facing a long list of charges including:

Drug distribution to a minor

Assault cause bodily injury

Sexual Abuse, 2nd Degree

Child Endangerment

Assault causing serious injury

Disarming a peace officer

Theft

Burglary

Possession of methamphetamine.

Cristina Boley will be charged Child Endangerment and Aiding and Abetting Burglary.