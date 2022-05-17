APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — David Boley is in custody tonight in Appanoose County, three days after he allegedly assaulted a deputy sheriff and sparked a manhunt.
The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office reports that Boley was arrested at 3:50 pm on Tuesday at his wife’s home in Centerville. She is now facing criminal charges as well.
Authorities say David Boley assaulted Deputy Gary Buckallew as the officer was responding to a report of a suspicious person on Saturday. A manhunt was immediately launched around the town of Iconium. Despite at least one positive sighting, Boley managed to evade officers for three days.
However, on Tuesday officers served a search warrant at the home of Cristina Boley in Centerville and found David Boley at the residence. Mr. Boley is facing a long list of charges including:
- Drug distribution to a minor
- Assault cause bodily injury
- Sexual Abuse, 2nd Degree
- Child Endangerment
- Assault causing serious injury
- Disarming a peace officer
- Theft
- Burglary
- Possession of methamphetamine.
Cristina Boley will be charged Child Endangerment and Aiding and Abetting Burglary.