Frozen fun: Ice skating rinks in the metro welcome skaters on Christmas

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many businesses in Iowa kept their doors closed on Christmas Day, but one especially wintry activity proved to be a popular option on the holiday.

Ice skating rinks in the Des Moines metro, notably Brenton Skating Plaza in downtown Des Moines and the new synthetic ice rink in Johnston’s Town Center, welcomed visitors on Christmas.

Brenton’s rink was full for most of the afternoon, and some people made a Christmas skate a vital part of their holiday plans.

“This is actually our second year in a row doing it. It’s kind of cool,” said Brenton Skating Plaza visitor Ryan Castel. “We’re starting a tradition, I guess you can say.”

“We moved here from Texas last year and we came here for our first year here,” said Reagan Randolph, Castel’s companion at the skating plaza. “We don’t have family up here, so we found something to do for the both of us.”

The two skating rinks will also be open for skaters on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.