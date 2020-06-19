Frostee’s Opening in Winterset Signals Summer

WINTERSET, Iowa — This year is different for most traditional summertime favorites. In Winterset Frostee’s has opened for the summer. They normally open in April.

“We put it on Facebook last Saturday and we have almost 19,000 hits,” said owner Allison Naber. “Thank you for waiting and being patient. We’re glad to be back and hope to see everybody soon.”

Before they could open on Friday at 11 a.m., there were around 25 to 30 people waiting at Frostee’s along John Wayne Drive to place their order.

“This is our only place you can really have an ice cream place,” said Marilyn Fairholm. “When it first opened years ago, probably 53-54, I worked here.”

“I feel like summer is finally kicking off right now because we can come and get ice cream at our local spot, Frostee’s. This is a tradition since I was a little kid,” said Winterset resident Tony Wenck. “I didn’t get fat by accident. It’s all Frostee’s fault.”

The ice cream treats keep rolling all summer, thanks to some 17 employees who help out.

“We like to take the soft serve home. They can do it right from the self-serve machine, or they can give it to you frozen,” said Winterset resident Vicki Jackson. “I like the lemon especially, but the best thing I think are their black raspberry shakes.”

