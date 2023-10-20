DES MOINES, Iowa- The fun tailgate activity turned national sport is being highlighted in an open at the Jacobson Exhibition Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds starting Friday and through Sunday.

The American Cornhole League hosts tournaments throughout the year and this weekend a tournament is coming to Des Moines.

The games start at 11 a.m. Friday and there are several different divisions. These include women, seniors, juniors, blind draws, and so much more.

James Vigon is the president of the SoCo Baggers, a local cornhole club. He said that anyone can take part in the tournament, even if they’re not a professional player. People who are interested can stop by and register to play.

People are also encouraged to stop by to watch the tournaments. Pros from all over the nation will be playing.

Chicago resident and professional bagger, David Morse, said that there’s more to the sport than people notice.

Morse said, “A lot of people compare it [cornhole] to bowling or darts, but in there there’s no defense. … If someone bowls a perfect game, there’s nothing you can do about it. In cornhole, if someone makes twenty in a row, you can put a bag in front, you can throw a blocker up, you can throw different shots at them that can mess them up or throw them off their game.”

But the most important question, is what the professionals call the sport — is it cornhole or bags?

Vigon said, “We mostly call it bags here, but obviously for others sometimes when we meet people from out of town, we call it cornhole just in case.”