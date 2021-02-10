Frigid Weather Does Not Stop Tower Crews

CARLILSE, Iowa — With frigid cold weather many are looking to stay indoors. Not the crews from Murphy Tower. They are hired to maintain communication towers, and cell phone towers. That means climbing as high as 1700 feet in the air.

“The cold weather it’s kind a rough to put it lightly,” said Travis Brown, a crew leader for Murphy Tower. “It makes the equipment pretty brittle and it breaks pretty easy, for the guys up on the tower it’s always colder up there than it is on the ground.”

Murphy tower sends crews all over Iowa to climb the heights to fix a whole range of problems.

“We work year-round, I know for the guys it’s miserable for them,” said Shawn Clark, Murphy Tower Crew Supervisor. “You just gotta dress warm and take your time and be careful about what you’re doing.”

Clark said they hire crew members, with the understanding they need to work in all kinds of weather and climb towers.

“We are pretty picky about who we hire, you have to be in decent shape to be able to do this,” said Clark. “You have to have stamina, most people will say they can do this, but they can be in the best shape, and then takeoff and climb a tower, and they’re not capable.”

The company provides safety equipment and coats to keep warm.

“We supply the guys with a set of good set of winter clothing, bibs, bib overalls and a heavy coat that they can wear,” said Clark.