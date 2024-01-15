WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A rural Warren County home is considered a total loss after a fire broke out Sunday morning in sub-zero temperatures that caused major issues for fire crews.

The Norwalk Fire Department said the extreme weather conditions combined with equipment failure, and a lack of fire hydrants in the area contributed to the challenges faced by firefighters in reaching and putting out the fire.

The temperature was -13° when the call came in with a 17 mph wind out of the west.

NFD crews were dispatched to the home at 6998 30th Avenue at 10:19 a.m. Sunday. While trying to reach the fire they encountered drifted-over and nearly impassable roads. Smoke from the fire was visible from more than a mile away and NFD requested aid from other departments.

Despite an aggressive attack on the fire and help from other departments, the weather and equipment issues proved to be too much and the fire progressed rapidly.

Rural Warren County fire on January 14, 2024.

The NFD said while the cause of the fire remains under investigation it’s believed to have started near a woodburning stove. The assessed value of the home is $450,000 and officials say it’s a total loss.

The home’s residents were home at the time of the fire but were able to get out without injury. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

No injuries to firefighters or emergency responders were reported.

The West Des Moines Fire Department, Martensdale Fire Department, Northern Warren Fire Department, St. Mary’s Fire Department, St. Charles Fire Department, Westcom Emergency Communications, Warren County Communications, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol all assisted on the scene.