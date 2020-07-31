Friendship Center Helping Kids Be Ready to Learn With ‘Back-2-School’ Giveaway

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Friendship Center, a Des Moines Metro non-profit, is giving away nearly 400 backpacks this weekend for their “Back-2-School Giveaway.”

On Saturday, August 1st, families can show up to the Friendship Center at 1526 MLK Parkway to receive a free backpack filled with school supplies. There will also be free dental check-ups provided by Dimples Dentistry, free haircuts provided by multiple hair stylists, free meals, as well as free laundry services.

The backpacks have your typical school supplies like notebooks, folders, and pencils, but also has five free masks since many school districts are requiring them.

The event starts at 3 p.m. with laundry services. At 5 p.m. the rest of the services begin. Masks are required inside the Friendship Center. They will be provided to those who need one. They also will serve kids outside of the center if they don’t want to wear a mask.

The child must be present to receive a backpack.