Friends Mourn Motorcyclists Killed in Tuesday Crash While Police Search for Suspects

DES MOINES, IOWA — “He was a good hearted man. He was the type to give the shirt off his back.” Danny Sorter says he’s still in shock over the death of his best friend, Jerry Coles, last night in a fatal crash at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Washington Avenue.

Coles, 51, and 47-year-old Kristy Hyde were riding on the same motorcycle when they were struck and killed by a 2016 Mercedes Benz. The driver and any passengers in the vehicle that hit them took off from the scene on foot. Police are still working to identify them.

Coles’ sister, Stacey Coles-Baylee, was riding on another motorcycle and was injured. She is expected to recover but her family says her list of injuries is lengthy. “She has broken fingers. She’s cut up all over but her face is fine and no head and internal injuries,” says daughter Kennedy Luncs-Ford, “She has a broken femur. A broken thigh, a broken ankles. Her wrist is broken. Her fingers are broken but she’s holding up. She’s expected to make a full recovery.”

A balloon release and candlelight vigil will be held at the scene of the accident at 8:00pm on Wednesday.