Friends, Family, and Lawmakers Gather to Remember Veteran Brandon Lay

DES MOINES, Iowa – On Saturday, family, friends, and lawmakers came together to honor the life of Marine Corps veteran Brandon Lay of Des Moines.

The memorial for Lay was held in the Capitol Rotunda. Countless friends and family members remembered Lay for his faith in God and his selfless love for strangers. Family and friends also urge the military to do more to protect American heroes.

“I’m not bitter towards the military but they got to use some of that resources, financial resources for counseling and for therapy and for assistance for all of these folks,” said Brandon Lay’s Father Keith Lay.

Lay worked with Jathan Chicoine to organize retreats for veterans to connect with nature. He started this effort after losing four members in his battalion to suicide in just four months.

Now, Lay’s father hopes his passing will push lawmakers to make meaningful changes and work to make sure other heroes like Lay can find peace.

“Hopefully some of the lawmakers will see this. And you’ll feel the importance, again, because of one individual,” said Lay.

Anyone struggling with PTSD or depression is encouraged to reach out to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.