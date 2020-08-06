Fridley Theaters Joins National Campaign Urging Congress to Provide More Assistance for Cinemas

WAUKEE, Iowa — Fridley Theaters has decided to join the National Association of Theaters campaign, #SaveYourCinema. This campaign began in mid-July and urges lawmakers to enact the Restart Act, which would provide theaters access to partially forgivable seven-year loans covering six months of expenses.

Fridley Theatres did receive assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program, which has helped the company pay and provide insurance benefits to staff. However, vice president Russell Vannorsdel, said they can only stretch this money so far.

Vannorsdel said movie theaters in Iowa have been lucky enough to reopen but they are still at limited capacity and still have to play older products, and it’s becoming very difficult to make ends meet. In fact, Fridley Theaters’ revenue was down by 86% in June.

They’re hoping this campaign would push the legislation to ask the U.S. Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve System to implement more relief programs under the existing CARES Act that would help cinemas of all sizes.

“We’re hoping that we can get a really good level of feedback from anybody that loves their theaters, and then hopefully within the next couple weeks legislation is able to pass in the House, passed the Senate, and get signed by the president to have some additional aid for us,” Vannorsdel said.

The campaign has generated over 200,000 letters to support congress. Fridley Theatres is asking Iowans to go to the #saveyourcinema website and sign a letter that will be sent to Iowa legislators. So far, public officials seem to be listening.

“We had responses back already from guests and they’ve been receiving letters from Senator Grassley and Senator Ernst. So they are listening,” Vannorsdel said.