IOWA — The second day of ‘March Madness’ will hopefully go better for basketball fans in the state of Iowa than the opening day. The Cyclone men’s and women’s teams begin their tournament runs on Friday, as do the Hawkeye women. The Hawkeye men’s team was upset in the first round on Thursday. Here is Friday’s schedule:

(2)Iowa women vs. (15)Illinois State

Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Location: Carver Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

(11)Iowa State men vs. (6) LSU

Time: 6:20 p.m. CT

Channel: TBS

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

(3)Iowa State women vs. (14)UT Arlington

Time: 9:00 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPNU

Location: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

You can keep track of the brackets for the men’s tournament here and the women’s tournament here.