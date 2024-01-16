DES MOINES, Iowa — Several days of subzero temperatures has kept water distribution staff at Des Moines Water Works busy as they repair multiple water main breaks.

Ted Corrigan with Des Moines Water Works said crews have worked around the clock to repair water main breaks to ensure customers still have water. Since Saturday morning they’ve repaired 20 different water main breaks.

On average Water Works repairs about 300 breaks a year – which is just under one break a day. Corrigan said the 20 breaks they’ve repaired in a four day period is more than normal, but not unexpected with the cold temperatures.

“When the water temperature crosses that 40 degree threshold we do tend to have more breaks than normal,” Corrigan said. “They’ve occurred kind of throughout the system and when the water temperature gets low, it tends to impact our older infrastructure.”

Corrigan said water main breaks, especially small ones, don’t show up on their monitoring systems, so it’s extremely important for the public to report a break to Water Works as soon as possible. Corrigan also asks that if you’re affected by a water main break to have patience while crews work to repair it.

“We have capable, dedicated staff that have been out 24 hours a day, round the clock since we started getting breaks on Saturday morning,” Corrigan said. “They’re working hard to get the breaks repaired, but it’s a challenging time with three feet of snow on top of everything. Below zero temperatures are freezing the water that’s leaking out and the equipment doesn’t like to work in 40 below wind chills. They’re doing their best, but a little patience, and they’ll get it.”

To report a water main break you can call Water Works at (515)283-8700.