DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa State Fair will be here sooner than you know it and WHO 13 is teaming with Prairie Meadows to bring you 11 nights of fun and entertainment during the fair at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater. The 2022 Iowa State Fair runs August 11th-22nd and each night will close with a concert at the amphitheater from sponsor Prairie Meadows and WHO 13.

Here’s the full lineup – click each picture for more info on the artist and the showtimes!

Thursday, August 11th – IAN MUNSICK

Friday, August 12 – ADAM DOLEAC

Saturday, August 13th – FRANK RAY

Sunday, August 14th – SAMMY KERSHAW

Monday, August 15th – COUNTRY GOLD w/ LEROY VANDYKE, T.G. SHEPPARD AND KELLY LANG

Tuesday and Wednesday, August 16th-17th – HAIRBALL

Thursday, August 18th – WANG CHUNG

Friday, August 19th – LEVI HUMMON

Saturday, August 20th – SLAUGHTER

Sunday, August 21st – CASEY DONAHEW