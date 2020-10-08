Free COVID-19 Testing Offered at Many Iowa Hy-Vee Pharmacies

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee will be offering free COVID-19 testing at 150 of its stores across the Midwest.

Each test is done via a drive-thru and coordinated with eTrueNorth. Testing windows are being offered on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings.

You don’t need to show symptoms of coronavirus but you must register online to schedule an appointment. Children ages three and up can be tested as long as a parent or guardian is with them

The testing started back in August with just 11 locations.

Iowa has 63 Hy-Vee pharmacies offering the tests with multiple locations in the metro participating.

More information on those locations and how to sign up for a test can be found here.



