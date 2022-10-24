WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Whether it’s the latest scam or some old trick, scammers are always looking for their next victim. That’s why the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Fighters are hosting a seminar Monday at the West Des Moines Public Library.

The United Way of Central Iowa is helping organize Monday’s event, which begins at 10:30 a.m. and should last about an hour. The Fraud Fighters will give people tips on how to spot and fight potential scams.

Mike Merritt, who’s one of the Fraud Fighters, said there are several cons people should be on the lookout for. They include investment scams, affinity scams, and Medicare scams. People should also watch out for computer fraud.

“We have concerns with computers. A lot of times people will try to take advantage, particularly with the older people, what is happening with the computer industry. One of the main rules we talk about is don’t give out your passwords on the phone. We also talk about if you don’t know the caller, have the call go to voicemail so that you have a chance to sort of screen the calls,” he said.

The presentation also covers how the Iowa Insurance Division and Iowa Attorney General’s Office have resources to help people who suspect they’ve been victimized.

“What you’re going to hear is if you are a victim of one of these scams, various departments in the State of Iowa have resources to help you with the scam to hopefully recover some of your money if you’ve lost some money from the scam,” said Sally Merritt, a Fraud Fighter.

For more resources, people can go to the Iowa Fraud Fighters website.