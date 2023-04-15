DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ Fraternal Order of Eagles chapter hoped to raise thousands of dollars to fight cancer. The Eagles succeeded in their goal, and did so with tremendous style.

The Eagles’ inaugural Bling Fling Gala packed the chapter’s ballroom Saturday night. Event organizer Marie Keding said the stylish soiree sold out weeks before the event.

“We just had one rule: no jeans,” Keding said. “Everybody had to dress up and they couldn’t come in in any jeans.”

Keding planned the event with Debbie Alfrey, whom she met at a similarly fancy party moths before the Bling Fling.

Alfrey is diagnosed with a serious form of bone marrow cancer and is in need of a transplant. She hoped the Bling Fling would not only raise money for research, but be a spark of inspiration for people living with cancer.

“Every day is a fight, but I’m going to live every day to the fullest,” Alfrey said. “I feel like a princess tonight and we’re going to have a great time, dance, and have fun. It’s exactly what I need, and it’s something that I hope, even if I’m not here, continues year after year after year.”