IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery’s son, Jonathan, who goes by Jack, was cited in connection to a car vs. pedestrian crash that killed a National Guardsman in May.

According to the Iowa City Police Department, at around 4:22 p.m. on May 22 officers responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian crash at Melrose Ave. and Kennedy Parkway. When first responders arrived they found Corey J. Hite, 45, seriously injured and transported him to a nearby hospital. Hite later passed away from his injuries in June.

The Daily Iowan reported that Hite was a National Guardsman from Cedar Rapids and was set to retire a few weeks before the crash.

Jonathan, 16, was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, a simple misdemeanor. Because this misdemeanor resulted in death it is punishable by a $1,000 fine, suspension of a driver’s license up to 180 days, or both.

Fran McCaffery and his family released a statement following the announcement of the citation.

On May 22nd, just after leaving school, our 16-year-old son was the driver in a vehicle/pedestrian accident. Investigators have told us it was an unavoidable accident with no evidence to suggest distracted driving. The pedestrian, who was jogging at the time of the accident, was waved in front of our son’s passing vehicle by the driver of another vehicle. The jogger, Sgt. First Class Corey Hite, passed away two weeks after the accident from injuries he sustained. We are devasted by this tragedy. SFC Hite’s family has our deepest sympathies. While our family continues to process the events of the past weeks and help our son cope with this accident, we will have no further comment at this time. McCaffery family