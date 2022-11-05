MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people passed away in a car vs. utility pole crash after their car caught on fire late Friday night.

Officers with the Marshalltown Police Department responded to a report of a car vs. pole crash around 11:12 p.m. in the 1800 block of South 6th Street. When first responders arrived, they found a car that had struck a utility pole and was on fire.

The four occupants of the vehicle passed away at the scene of the crash. Their names have not been released at this time.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash and the incident remains under investigation, the Marshalltown Police Department said. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the police at (641)-754-5725. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Marshall County Crime Stoppers at (641)-753-1234.