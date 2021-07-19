Four people arrested at Des Moines City Council meeting Monday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four people were arrested after disrupting the proceedings at Monday’s Des Moines City Council meeting.

The arrests happened after the council voted not to allow public comment on items related to training and equipment funding for the Des Moines Police Department. The items were on the council’s consent agenda, and protesters demanded a public discussion on the items.

Council member Josh Mandelbaum attempted to make a motion to allow public comment on those items, but the council voted against it. After the vote failed, tensions escalated in the chamber, with members of the audience speaking out against the council’s decision.

A woman stood on her chair holding a sign reading “cowards.” Mayor Frank Cownie asked her multiple times to step down from the chair or leave the meeting. The woman refused, so the council told police officers present to remove her from the room. She was arrested, along with three other protesters.

Those arrested included:

Paden Shuemaker, 24, of Des Moines — criminal trespass

Kathleen Galloway-Menke, 47, of Johnston — interference with official acts

Jacob Grobe, 42, of Des Moines — interference with official acts

A juvenile was charged with criminal trespass and then released to parents and referred to juvenile courts

The meeting resumed after the arrests.

Des Moines City Council meetings have been chaotic and full of protests since they resumed in person in June. The first in-person meeting in more than 15 months due to the pandemic was suspended because of protests.

In another meeting on June 28, one person was arrested and charged with trespass and interference with official acts for reportedly interrupting the meeting and disobeying officers outside the council chambers.

Des Moines residents have been critical of the council for enacting previous restrictions on public speaking rules throughout the past year, arguing they are attempts to suppress public criticism against the council.