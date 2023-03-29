DES MOINES – Tuesday morning the American Red Cross honored four Heartland Heroes at its Heroes of the Heartland Breakfast.

At the breakfast, the four heroes who were chosen by the Red Cross shared their stories and were presented with awards.

Emily Holley with the American Red Cross said that anyone can be nominated to be a hero.

“Anyone can be a hero, we take nominations in from community members who’ve seen someone or know someone who’s really gone above and beyond. It can be someone who has saved a life and we are honoring some who have saved lives today but were also recognizing people who have seen a need in the community and stepped up to fill that need,” Holley said.

The money raised at the Heroes of the Heartland Breakfast will go toward the Red Cross’s Home Fire Campaign.

“Home fires are so common the Red Cross responds to them across the country every seven minutes and the Home Fire Campaign money, it pays for free smoke alarms, it pays for fire education and really helps support the Red Cross response to home fires across central Iowa,” Holley said.