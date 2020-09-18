Four Ames Churches Burglarized

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is investigating burglaries at four Ames churches on Wednesday night and early Thursday. The churches are all on the north side of town, blocks from each other.

“The break-ins they’re fairly consistent with what happened, all four locations, a window is broken somehow, individuals gained access to the church or the churches,” said Sgt. Derek Grooters with the Ames Police Department. “It seems like proceeded to find anything they can to take out of the churches at that time.”

The thieves made off with some small electronics and some music equipment. Interior doors were broken inside one church, causing around $3,000 in damage.

“At a couple they didn’t take anything because they couldn’t find anything,” said Grooters. “That just kind of gives the idea that they broke the windows seeing what they can get, and then we’re out of there.”

Police are looking for any security camera footage at the churches or from neighbors that might show who was in the area at that time.

Anyone with information about these church break-ins can call 515-239-5133.