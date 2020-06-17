Foss Swim School Opens in Ankeny

ANKENY Iowa — A new swimming venue has opened in Ankeny. Foss Swim School was set to open in March, but when COVID-19 hit Iowa, plans were delayed.

“Originally we were going to open in March, but following a lot of the state and federal guidelines, we were delayed until June 15,” said Jeremy Sunderland of Foss Swim Schools. “That was a major step for our operation to put off our opening by three and a half months.”

The firm has been in operation for 26 years and is based in the Twin Cities of Minnesota.

“As a private swim school, we have really small class sizes,” said Sunderland. “Swim lessons help a ton for drowning prevention and there’s plenty of studies that show that.”

The School employs 20 instructors and plans to eventually be open seven days a week.

“It’s naturally built to stay clean. That’s something Jon Foss, the company founder, wanted. He was a competitive swimmer, and he was really obsessed with making sure the air in the environment of a pool was cleaner than ones he had to swim in,” said Sunderland. “We have the highest level of air filtration you can get by code.”

For more on Foss Swimming, click here.