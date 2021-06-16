Fort Dodge woman dead after truck hits recumbent bike

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A Fort Dodge woman was killed Tuesday morning when the recumbent bike she was operating was hit by a truck.

The Fort Dodge Police Department says 65-year-old Melissa Ristau was identified as the victim.

Police say a call about the crash came in shortly after 9:30 a.m., saying a vehicle had hit a bicyclist near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and South 31st Street and the cyclist appeared unresponsive. When emergency responders arrived they called for the Webster County Medical Examiner, who pronounced Ristau dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation into the accident revealed Ristau was struck by a pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Peyten Rasmussen of Goldfield. Police say Rasmussen was turning northbound onto 31st Street from 8th Avenue South when her truck hit Ristau, who was crossing the street on a three-wheel recumbent bike.

Police have not released any more information about the crash but say because of the nature of the incident, the Iowa State Patrol was called in to assist with the investigation.