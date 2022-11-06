FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two gunshot victims are recovering after gunfire rang out at a Fort Dodge apartment complex Saturday.

Fort Dodge police officers were called to the Dodger Apartments shortly after 8:00pm Saturday on reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived witnesses said they saw multiple cars leaving the area after the gunfire and people fleeing. Police quickly located two individuals with gunshot wounds and took them to UnityPoint Trinity Regional Medical Center where they are receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have gathered physical evidence from the crime scene and witnesses have been cooperative according to police.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. Police urge anyone with information or video evidence of the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. The Criminal Investigations Division is following up with the investigation.

The Fort Dodge Police Department was assisted by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol and Fort Dodge Fire Department.