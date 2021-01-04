Sheriff: Fort Dodge Robbery Suspect Taken Into Custody After Victim Found With Gunshot Wound

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A robbery suspect in Fort Dodge was taken into custody after deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound Monday morning, according to Webster County authorities.

Tyler S. Rosburg, 29, has been charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm as a felon.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred Monday morning in Fort Dodge. Webster County deputies responded to 2055 South 12th Street at 8 a.m. after a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies found a 28-year-old man who had been shot by an “unknown firearm.” Webster County Sheriff Luke Fleener said the gunshot victim told deputies that three males with firearms forced their way into his residence and left in a white Chevrolet HHR after shots were fired.

Authorities said the gunshot victim identified one of the individuals as Rosburg. The victim received medical treatment at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Within minutes of the initial call, Webster County Chief Deputy Derek Christie observed a white Chevrolet HHR headed westbound on 11th Avenue Southwest in Fort Dodge and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, authorities said the vehicle did not stop and a short pursuit began through Fort Dodge. The vehicle eventually crashed on the Hawkeye Avenue Bridge near the intersection of 2nd Street Northwest. That’s when Rosburg was taken into custody, authorities said.

Investigators located numerous firearms and a “quantity” of illegal narcotics during the investigation, according to Fleener.

Fleener did not release information about any other suspects involved in the incident. The case remains under investigation.