FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police in Fort Dodge are asking for help from the public to locate a person of interest in the death of a Fort Dodge man.

David Dayton

The Fort Dodge Police Department is seeking David Dayton, 37, for questioning in the December 29, 2023 homicide of Ryan Andrews. Police said Andrews was located in a yard in the 1600 block of 14th Ave. S.W. around 5:16 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical aid was provided on the scene, but Andrews later died at the hospital.

FDPD would like to question Dayton in connection with the incident. He’s described as 6′ 5″ and 235 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair. Police said he is wanted on a parole violation for a drug abuse violation out of Pocahontas County.

A $500 reward is being offered by Webster County Crime Stoppers for anyone with information about the specific & current whereabouts of Dayton. If you have any information you can share on the case you can provide an anonymous tip by calling (515) 573‐1444.