Fort Dodge, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is looking for a suspect in an afternoon shooting that left a woman dead.

Police were called to 526 Soutn 19th Street in Fort Dodge around 2:00 pm on Wednesday on a report of a shooting. when they arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now looking for 43-year-old Justin Christopher Hurdel for questioning. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities immediately.