Fort Dodge police investigating shooting at bar that hospitalized two

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are investigating an early Sunday shooting at a bar that sent two people to the hospital.

A call came in around 1:03 a.m. to the Webster County Telecommunications Center to report shots fired at the Brass Monkey Bar located at 15 North 10th Street in Fort Dodge.



When officers arrived on scene witnesses helped them locate a man identified by the crowd as the individual who fired the weapon. Investigators say a 30‐year‐old man sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder and a 26‐year‐old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her neck. Both individuals were transported to Unity Point – Trinity Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. The female was later Life Flighted to a Des Moines area hospital for further treatment. Both individuals were last known to be in stable condition.

Police say the altercation occurred inside of the bar between multiple individuals prior to the shooting. As the altercation continued, one of the individuals involved brandished a firearm and fired several shots. No charges have been filed or arrests made at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone who may have information is strongly encouraged to contact law enforcement. Fort Dodge police believe the incident was isolated to the individuals involved and there is no further threat to the community.