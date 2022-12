FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Christmas Day in Fort Dodge, according to authorities.

Police say someone shot 46-year Montreail Dungy of Fort Dodge on the 1000 block of 10th Street SW at about 3:30 a.m. Christmas Day. First responders tried to save Dungy’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Dodge Police are continuing to investigate Dungy’s homicide.