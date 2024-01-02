FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department has released the name of the man who died from an apparent gunshot wound on Friday.

At around 5:16 a.m. Fort Dodge Police responded to the 1600 block of 14th Ave. SW on a report of a shooting. When first responders arrived on scene they found 45-year-old Ryan R. Andrews suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in a yard. Medics transported Andrews to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The police department has not released any information about what led to the shooting, but said detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at (515)573-1424 or Webster County Crime Stoppers at (515)573-1444 or online.