FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge advocates want to hear from parents and the public Wednesday night as they seek ways to help youth in the community.

The organization NextGen Fort Dodge is hosting a community brainstorming session. The group was formed after recent deadly shootings in Fort Dodge. The goal is to mentor children before they reach high school.

NextGen wants everyone to feel empowered to bring good ideas to the table.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Rides Banquet Center on South 31st Street.

