FORT DODGE, Iowa — A threat of a student opening fire at the Fort Dodge Middle School sent the school into lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Staff members at the school informed the Fort Dodge Police Department’s School Resource Officer that they had received information regarding a potential threat of a student shooting classmates and teachers at the campus.

In response to the threat, the school was immediately placed under lockdown while police officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department and deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office investigated. Students were released from their respective lockdowns after thorough searches of their lockdown locations and personal property were completed.

Following the initial investigation and interviews with the student suspected of making the threats, police determined there is no reason to believe that the physical safety of any student or staff member was in danger.

As a result of the threat, a 13-year-old male student has been detained by law enforcement and is being held on charges of threat of terrorism (class D felony) and first degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor).

The Fort Dodge Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident and encourages anyone with information to contact police or submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers immediately.