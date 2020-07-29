Fort Dodge Man Holding Personal Ironman for Cancer Charity After COVID-19 Cancels Race

Fort Dodge, Iowa — The coronavirus has taken the wind out of several Ironman races this year. Many are postponed or cancelled because race directors have decided it’s not safe for athletes, volunteers, or spectators.

So, a Fort Dodge man already deep into training for one of those cancelled races is creating his own endurance event – and he’s using all 140.6 miles to raise money for a good cause.

Patrick Sullivan planned to compete in Ironman events in Louisville and Michigan, but both have now been canceled. Instead, Sullivan now plans to hold his own personal Ironman in and around the Fort Dodge area on August 29th.

He isn’t doing it for himself. Sullivan is raising money for cancer charities through the organization ‘Zero Cancer’ as he trains for the race. You can donate to Patrick’s cause online via his virtual fundraiser with ‘Team Zero.’

He says the fundraising started with a friendly wager. A friend promised he’d donate 50¢ per mile to charity if Sullivan bested his 12 hour goal for the race.